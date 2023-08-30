Markets Extend Rally at Midday Following Jobs and GDP Reports

Key Takeaways U.S. equities gained at midday on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 after reports of slowing private sector job growth and a downward revision of GDP raised optimism the Fed might not hike rates.

Insulet shares rose after the medical device maker's CEO bought about $1 million in stock.

HP shares slumped as the PC and printer maker warned about softness in the market.

U.S. equities extended recent gains at midday as reports on private sector jobs and GDP growth raised optimism the economy is cooling enough to dissuade the Fed from hiking interest rates further to cool inflation. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all higher.

Insulet (PODD) shares jumped after CEO James Hollingshead bought about $1 million of the insulin delivery system maker. Shares of rival DexCom (DXCM) gained as well. Shares of D.R. Horton (DHI) and other home builders advanced following a surprise increase in pending home sales. Nvidia (NVDA) shares added to yesterday’s record high as Melius Research suggested the stock could rise another 50%.

HP (HPQ) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 as the PC and printer maker warned it expects sales to continue to be soft. Shares of Brown-Forman (BF.A) sank after the producer of Jack Daniel's and other alcohol brands missed profit and sales estimates on higher costs and a drop in demand for its premium products.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) shares slumped after Barclays downgraded the stock and cut the price target, saying expectations are too high for the maker of automation products for manufacturers. Shares of Evergy (EVRG) fell as regulators in Kansas ruled the power company’s rate hike request for customers near the Kansas City metropolitan area were unjustified.

Oil futures gave up early gains and were lower. Gold prices kept up their winning ways. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined. The U.S. dollar lost ground to the euro, pound, and yen. After big gains on Tuesday, most major cryptocurrencies were trading lower.

