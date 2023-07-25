Markets Rally at Midday on Earnings Enthusiasm

Key Takeaways The U.S. equities rally continued at midday on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after more positive earnings news.

General Electric shares soared after its earnings and revenue beat forecasts on booming aerospace sales.

RTX shares slumped as the defense contractor reported an engine parts defect.

The rally in U.S. equities continued at midday after more positive earnings news. The Dow was up slightly, on track to post its 12th consecutive gains. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also in the green.

General Electric (GE) shares soared as the conglomerate’s earnings and revenue beat forecasts on booming aerospace sales, and it raised its guidance. Shares of 3M (MMM) advanced as the company’s profit was better than expected, excluding its “forever chemicals” settlement, and it also lifted its outlook. Higher paper demand lifted Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) sales, and shares rose.

Dow (DOW) shares increased after the company’s CFO said 2024 could be the start of the long-awaited upcycle for chemicals and plastics. PulteGroup (PHM) shares gained as higher prices and a tight existing home sales market increased sales of the firm’s newly built houses. Microsoft (MSFT) shares climbed ahead of its earnings report later in the afternoon.

RTX (RTX), the former Raytheon Technologies, was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 after reporting a jet engine part defect that will require accelerated fleet inspection. General Motors (GM) shares slumped as the carmaker announced steeper cost-cutting measures and said it was facing difficulty in its producing EV batteries. Shares of Alaska Air Group (ALK) dropped as the carrier said current quarter sales growth would be flat to up 3%. Shares of rival airlines declined as well.

Oil futures rose. Gold prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up. The U.S. dollar gained on the euro but slipped versus the pound and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.

