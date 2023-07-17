Markets Rise at Midday Ahead of Another Big Week of Earnings Reports

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were up at midday on Monday, July 17, 2023, ahead of more key earnings reports.

Solar company stocks advanced after First Solar signed a deal to supply power modules to Energix Renewables.

AT&T shares neared a 30-year low following an analyst downgrade.

U.S. equities gained at midday ahead of the next big batch of corporate earnings reports coming this week. The Nasdaq was up 0.7%, and the Dow and S&P 500 rose modestly.

Solar power company stocks jumped after First Solar (FSLR) signed a deal with Energix Renewables to supply the Israeli solar developer with power modules. Intel (INTC) led the Dow higher, with shares adding 2%. Shares of other semiconductor firms climbed as well. Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) shares picked up more than 1%.

Ford Motor Company (F) shares declined after the carmaker cut the price of its popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Shares of rival General Motors (GM) dropped as well. AT&T (T) shares sank to an almost 3-decade low on an analyst downgrade. Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) also tumbled. Paramount Global (PARA) and Walt Disney (DIS) shares stumbled as the new Mission: Impossible movie missed opening weekend box office estimates and the surprise hit, Sound of Freedom, came in second in ticket sales.

Wheat futures initially soared after Russia ended a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea. They later reversed course, however, and were lower. Oil and gold futures were down. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed. The U.S. dollar advanced versus the pound and yen, but fell against the euro. Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red.

