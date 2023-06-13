Markets Rise Midday as Inflation News Raises Expectations of a Rate Hike Pause

Key Takeaways U.S. equities gained at midday on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 as lower inflation raised optimism the Fed could pause its rate hike cycle.

Shares of copper miners as well as oil producers and service providers rose as copper and crude futures advanced.

Biogen shares dropped following a shakeup of the board.

U.S. equities rose at midday after the Labor Department reported consumer inflation in May advanced at the slowest annual rate in more than two years. That fueled speculation the Federal Reserve could hold off on boosting interest rates again when policymakers announce the results of their two-day meeting tomorrow. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all in the green.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and rival copper miners climbed along with the price of copper on optimism an interest rate cut in China could help boost demand there. Oil futures increased, lifting shares of Chevron (CVX), Halliburton (HAL), and others in the energy sector. Shares of Caterpillar (CAT), Dow (DOW), and Intel (INTC) were leading the Dow higher.

Oracle (ORCL) shares gained as the computer technology firm beat profit and sales estimates, and announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) service. Shares of Assurant (AIZ) jumped on a Piper Sandler upgrade.

Biogen (BIIB) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 after a shakeup in the biopharma company’s board. Shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION) sank as the regional bank reported its outlook for net interest income was decreasing. Salesforce (CRM) shares dipped as Oracle's AI plans increased competition in the cloud space. Apple (AAPL) shares fell following an analyst downgrade.

Gold prices declined. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up. The U.S. dollar rose against the yen, but lost ground to the euro and pound. Trading was mixed for major cryptocurrencies.

