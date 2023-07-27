Markets Rise at Midday on US Economic Growth

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were up at midday on Thursday, July 27, 2023, after the U.S. government reported stronger-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter.

The Dow is on pace to post the longest winning streak since before 1900.

Meta Platforms beat estimates for profit, sales, and current quarter guidance as ad sales rose.

The Dow was higher at midday, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up as well, after the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter. If the Dow finishes in the green, it would mark 14 consecutive days of gains and the longest streak since before the turn of the 20th century.

Meta Platforms (META) shares advanced after the social media giant’s earnings, revenue, and outlook beat forecasts as ad revenue rose. Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) took off as the cruise line operator’s profit soared on an increase in short-term bookings and higher onboard revenue. The news lifted shares of rivals as well.

Align Technology (ALGN) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 as the medical device maker beat profit and sales forecasts on rising demand by teenagers for its clear teeth-aligning braces. Shares of Textron (TXT) jumped as the company exceeded profit and sales estimates and raised its forecast on higher prices for its aircraft.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CME) sank as the Mexican food restaurant chain missed sales estimates after raising prices to cover higher ingredient costs. Southwest Airlines (LUV) shares plunged as the carrier reported it had higher costs and lower unit revenue last quarter, and warned the trend may continue.

Shares of Willis Tower Watson Plc (WTW) slumped as the insurance and brokerage firm’s profit was less than expected on headwinds from prior-year book sales, inflationary conditions, and the costs of investments. EBay (EBAY) shares declined after the online retailer warned about current quarter sales as it faces competition from other e-commerce sites and a decline in active buyers.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury soared on the strong economic news, as did oil futures. Prices for gold and other precious metals slumped. The U.S. dollar gained on the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded higher.

