Markets Rise Midday, Adding to Gains After Fed Chair Powell's Rate Hike Comments

Key Takeaways U.S. equities gained at midday on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, adding to Friday's advance following interest rate comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

3M led the Dow higher following reports it has an agreement to settle hundreds of thousands of legal claims relating to its earplugs.

Boston Scientific shares jumped after positive results from a study on the medical device maker's atrial fibrillation system.

U.S. equities were up at midday, adding to gains last week following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that policymakers will proceed “carefully” in considering future interest rate hikes to fight inflation. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were up about half a percent.

3M (MMM) was the best-performing stock on the Dow and S&P 500 after indications it reached a tentative legal settlement involving hundreds of thousands of claims by veterans that the company’s earplugs didn’t protect them from hearing loss. Boston Scientific (BSX) shares surged after the medical device maker reported a clinical trial of its electric-based treatment for atrial fibrillation showed positive results.

Shares of Generac Holdings (GNRC) gained on expected demand for generators as a potential hurricane heads toward the west coast of Florida. Micron Technology (MU) shares advanced as U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told Chinese officials the U.S. "won’t tolerate" Beijing’s blocking of sales of Micron’s memory chips.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares slid on concerns about the potential impact on cruises with tropical storms in both the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) declined after a downgrade from Morgan Stanley, which warned the cybersecurity firm may report slowing revenue growth ahead.

Oil and gold futures gained. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell. The U.S. dollar was lower versus the euro and pound, but climbed against the yen. Most major crypto currencies traded in a tight range.

