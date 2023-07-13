Markets Rise Midday After Another Report Showing Slowing Inflation

Key Takeaways U.S. equities rose at midday on Thursday, July 13, 2023, after a second report this week showing inflation easing.

Alphabet shares soared after a big expansion of the firm's Bard AI chatbot.

Progressive insurance company earnings missed estimates, and shares sank.

The rally in U.S. equities continued at midday as a report on wholesale prices followed yesterday’s news on consumer prices, showing inflation rose less than expected last month. That boosted optimism the Fed may ease its tight monetary policy. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell.

As was the case yesterday, tech stocks gained on the inflation news. Alphabet (GOOGL) shares jumped after the company announced it was expanding the number of languages its Bard AI chatbot uses, making it available throughout the world. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), and others in the AI sector were up as well. Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN), and IBM (IBM) shares rose.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) gained after CBRE boosted its earnings estimates for the casino operators. Copper futures soared, sending shares of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and rival miners higher.

Progressive Corporation (PGR) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the insurance provider significantly missed earnings estimates. Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares tumbled following news the energy company was buying carbon capture developer Denbury (DEN) for $4.9 billion. Shares of Viasat (VSAT) plunged after the satellite provider said its recently-launched communications satellite suffered a malfunction.

Oil and gold prices climbed. The U.S. dollar sank versus the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded in the green.

