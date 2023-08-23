Markets Rise Midday as Tech Stocks Rally

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Published August 23, 2023
Netflix Sign

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. equity markets gained in midday trading on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 as tech stocks rallied ahead of a key earnings report from Nvidia that could offer insight on the state of the AI industry.
  • Netflix shares rose following a report that the streaming giant added 2.6 million subscribers in the U.S. last month amid a crackdown in password sharing.
  • Shares of Foot Locker tumbled after the company's sales fell short of estimates as consumers pulled back.

U.S. equity markets rallied in midday trading Wednesday as tech stocks rallied. The Dow rose 0.5%, the S&P 500 gained 1%, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.5%.

Netflix (NFLX) led gains on the S&P 500, with shares up more than 5% following a report that the streaming giant added 2.6 million subscribers in the U.S. last month amid a crackdown in password sharing. Nvidia (NVDA) shares were up over 2% ahead of its earnings report, which could have implications for this year's AI-fueled tech stock rally.

Shares of athletic apparel retailer Foot Locker (FL) shed more than a third of their value after the company's sales fell short of estimates as consumers pulled back. Nike (NKE) shares fell more than 4% as well.

Shares of oil companies including Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), and Marathon Oil (MRO) were among the S&P 500's biggest decliners amid a pullback in oil prices. The price of WTI crude was down about 1% at just under $79 per barrel, as manufacturing data from major economies came in weaker than expected.

U.S. Treasury yields tumbled, with the yield on the 10-year note down 10 basis points (bps) to 4.22% as traders assessed the outlook for interest rates. The dollar weakened against the euro and yen, but strengthened against the pound. Cryptocurrency prices rebounded, with the price of Bitcoin up more than 1% above $26,000.

NVDA_NFLX_OXY_VLO_MRO 1-day

YCharts
