Markets Rise, Led by Tech Stocks, on Optimism the Fed Might Pause Rate Increases

Key Takeaways U.S. equities advanced on Thursday, June 8, 2023, led by tech stocks, on optimism a softening labor market may keep the Fed from raising rates next week.

Amazon reportedly is planning an ad-sponsored tier for its Prime video service.

Carvana shares skyrocketed as the online used car dealer raised its outlook.

Enthusiasm for tech stocks helped lift U.S. equities into positive territory. The sector and overall market rose on optimism the Fed might pause raising interest rates when policymakers meet next week as higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims suggested the tight labor market may be softening. The S&P 500 entered bull market territory, up 20% from its lows in October.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) advanced, following a report the company is planning to join other streaming services by adding an ad-supported tier to its Prime video service. Shares of rivals Netflix (NFLX), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Paramount Global (PARA) also increased.

Shares of Adobe (ADBE) gained after the software maker said it would be offering its Firefly generative AI image generator to its business customers. Tesla (TSLA) shares were up for the 10th consecutive day on reports the electric carmaker is in talks to build a multibillion dollar factory in Spain. Shares of Carvana (CVNA) took off after the online used car dealer boosted its current quarter guidance.

Chemical maker Dow (DOW) lost 2%, and it, along with Nike (NKE), were the only stocks in the Dow to fall more than 1%. GameStop (GME) shares plunged after the electronics retailer fired CEO Matthew Furlong and made activist investor Ryan Cohen executive chair.

Mother’s Day sales came up short for Signet Jewelers (SIG), which warned that the miss, combined with macroeconomic pressures on its customers, will reduce its full-year profit and revenue. Shares tumbled. Shares of HashiCorp (HCP) sank after the cloud software provider announced it would be making targeted cost reductions and laying off 8% of its workforce, blaming the “current customer and economic environment.”

Oil futures declined 2%. Gold prices were 1% higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped. The U.S. dollar fell to the euro, pound, and yen. Trading in most major cryptocurrencies was mixed.