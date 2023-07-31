Markets Rise at Midday, on Track for a Monthly Gain on Profits, Lower Inflation

Key Takeaways U.S. equities advanced midday on Monday, July 31, 2023, heading for a winning month on strong earnings and easing inflation.

Energy company shares gained on higher oil prices.

J&J shares tumbled following a court ruling about its plans to deal with thousands of talc-related liability lawsuits.

U.S. equities were higher midday and on their way to a winning month on optimism about corporate earnings and falling inflation.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all rose.

Oil futures were up and on track for their biggest monthly gain in more than a year, lifting shares of Chevron (CVX), ExxonMobil (XOM), and others in the energy sector. Chevron shares also got a boost from an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

Walt Disney (DIS) shares advanced on a report the entertainment giant brought back two former executives who had been considered successors to CEO Bob Iger.

Shares of Onsemi (ON), formerly known as ON Semiconductor, reached an all-time high the firm's earnings, revenue, and outlook beat estimates on strong demand for its automotive and industrial chips. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares jumped as the online bank posted increases in loan volumes and deposits. Shares of Paramount Global (PARA) climbed ahead of the media company’s earnings release after the close of trading.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares sank after a judge rejected the company’s second attempt to settle talcum powder cancer liability lawsuits through bankruptcy.

Gold prices gained. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell. The U.S. dollar was down to the euro and pound but rose versus the yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded lower.

