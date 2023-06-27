Markets Rise Midday Amid Optimism About Consumer Spending and Travel Demand

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were in positive territory at midday on June 27, 2023, as consumer confidence rose amid optimism about spending and travel demand.

Airline and retail stocks helped lift the market, with the Dow on track to break a six-day losing streak.

Walgreens cut its full-year profit guidance, and shares plunged.

U.S. equities were higher at midday, boosted by optimism about consumer spending and travel demand this summer. The market got a lift from The Conference Board’s report that consumer confidence in June rose to the highest level since January 2022. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all higher. The Dow is on track to break a six-day losing streak.

Shares of airlines, hotels, and booking sites advanced on indications travel volumes could set records for the coming July 4 holiday, and on a strong outlook from Delta Air Lines (DAL). Shares of cruise lines rose, bouncing back from yesterday’s selloff. Generac Holdings (GNRC) shares gained as more blistering heat and potential blackouts in the Southern U.S. raised demand for generators.

Retail stocks climbed, with shares of Home Depot (HD), Nike (NKE), Macy’s (M), and Kohl’s (KSS) adding 1% or more. Kellogg (K) shares jumped on a Goldman Sachs upgrade.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares cratered after the biggest U.S. drugstore chain cut its full-year profit outlook because of slowing consumer spending and demand for COVID-19 products and services. Shares of rival CVS Health Corporation (CVS) were down as well. Lordstown Motors (RIDE) shares plunged as the struggling electric truck maker declared bankruptcy and sued investment partner Foxconn.

Shares of Newmont Corporation (NEM) and other gold miners fell along with the price of the precious metal. Illumina (ILMN) shares dropped as the genetic sequencing equipment maker began layoffs and made plans for further cuts as it tries to reduce costs by $100 million.

Oil futures slid. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up. The U.S. dollar increased versus the yen, but tumbled against the euro and pound. Trading in major cryptocurrencies was mixed.

