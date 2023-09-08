Markets Rise at Midday With S&P 500 Set to Break 3-Day Losing Streak as Tech Rebounds

By
Bill McColl
Published September 08, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • U.S. equities advanced at midday on Friday, Sept. 8, with the S&P 500 set to snap its 3-day losing streak, as lower bond yields took pressure off battered tech stocks.
  • Kroger shares advanced as the supermarket chain settled legal claims that said its prescription drugs added to the opioid crisis.
  • Shares of Boeing slipped on concerns that a manufacturing defect would significantly limit deliveries of its 737 MAX jet.

The S&P 500 was on track to snap its three-day losing streak at midday, as falling bond yields eased pressure on tech stocks that have been sliding on concerns about higher borrowing costs.

Apple (AAPL) shares rose after two days of losses following reports that China would not allow workers in government and state-owned companies to use iPhones at work. Shares of all the other FAAMG stocks, including Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOGL), advanced as well.

Kroger (KR) shares jumped as the biggest U.S. supermarket chain agreed to pay $1.2 billion to settle claims its prescription drugs added to the opioid crisis. Shares of Valero Energy (VLO), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) gained as Wells Fargo raised the price target on all three stocks. Gilead Sciences (GILD) shares rose after Bank of America upgraded the stock, pointing to a rebound in the biotech industry.

Boeing (BA) shares dropped after the aircraft maker indicated a manufacturing defect could significantly cut deliveries of its 737 MAX passenger jet. Shares of Essex Property Trust (ESS) fell as Citi downgraded the stock and cut the price target of the apartment owner because of weaker rent growth. RH (RH) shares slumped after the home furnishings retailer said high mortgage rates are slowing luxury home sales and hurting its business.

Oil and gold futures advanced. The U.S. dollar declined versus the euro and pound but was higher versus the yen. Trading in most major cryptocurrencies was mixed.

Oil stocks

YCharts
