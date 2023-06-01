Markets Up Midday on Debt Ceiling Vote, Jobs Data

Key Takeaways U.S. equities gained at midday on Thursday, June 1, 2023 following House passage of the debt ceiling bill.

NetApp and Hormel shares advanced on the companies' earnings reports.

Dollar General shares plunged after the discount retailer slashed its outlook.

U.S. equities were higher at midday as the market weighed the impact of the debt ceiling agreement passed by the House last night, and a big jump in private sector job creation. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all in the green.

Most of the stocks in the Dow were advancing, led by American Express (AXP) and Boeing (BA), with shares adding 2%. Shares of NetApp (NTAP) jumped after the storage and data management solutions provider beat profit and sales forecasts. Hormel Foods (HML) shares rose as the maker of Spam and other foods posted better-than-expected earnings. Shares of Match Group (MTCH) were up after the operator of online dating sites introduced its own dating app for gay men.

Dollar General (DG) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 as the discount retailer cut its full-year profit and sales guidance because of inflation’s impact on its customers. Shares of low-priced chains Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Five Below (FIVE) also dropped.

Salesforce (CRM) shares were down as the cloud-based enterprise software firm said customers have been more cautious about spending plans. Shares of Advance Auto Parts (AAP) sank for a second straight day after the auto parts retailer missed profit estimates and slashed its guidance and quarterly dividend.

Oil and gold futures were higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down. The U.S. dollar fell against the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies were trading in a tight range.