Markets Up Midday With Inflation Data and Earnings Reports in Focus

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were up midday on July 11, 2023, adding to Monday's gains ahead of data on inflation and earnings reports.

Amazon Prime Day boosted shares of Amazon and several retailers amid optimism about demand driven by deals.

Verisign and JetBlue shares dropped following analyst downgrades.

U.S. equities added to Monday’s gains at midday ahead of key inflation data and earnings reports this week. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all in positive territory.

Amazon (AMZN) shares advanced as the online retailing giant began its key “Prime Day” sales. Shares of other retailers offering special deals, including Etsy (ETSY), Target (TGT), and Best Buy (BBY), were also up. Newell Brands (NWL) shares climbed after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a buy rating and a target price of $13.

3M (MMM) and Salesforce (CRM) led the Dow higher. 3M got an upgrade from Bank of America Securities, while Salesforce announced price hikes for some cloud products.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares jumped after a judge ruled against regulators trying to block Microsoft’s (MSFT) purchase of the video game maker. Shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION) and other regional banks advanced.

Verisign (VRSN) shares sank after Baird downgraded the stock and lowered the price target because of concerns about growth in demand for domain names. An Evercore ISI downgrade sent shares of JetBlue Airways (JBLU) tumbling.

Oil and gold futures rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell. The U.S. dollar gained on the euro and pound but lost ground to the yen. Prices for most major cryptocurrencies were up.

