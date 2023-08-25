Markets Waver After Fed Chair Powell Suggests the Fed Could Raise Rates Further

Key Takeaways U.S. equity markets wavered between gains and losses midday on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that inflation remains too high and that the Fed could raise interest rates further to slow price growth.

U.S. equity markets wavered between gains and losses midday after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that inflation remains too high and the Fed could raise rates further. The Dow and S&P 500 were higher, while the Nasdaq was lower.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares dropped 7% despite beating estimates after reporting revenue declined 12% compared to the same period a year ago amid concerns about its data center storage business, and Nordstrom (JWN) shares tumbled over 9% after the retailer said sales dropped amid a broad slowdown in discretionary spending.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) shares also lost ground, down 3% as the ongoing actors and writers strike delays the openings of three planned movie releases, starting with the November premier of Dune: Part Two, which is now scheduled for March 2024, while Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will also be delayed.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell almost 3%, reversing course after posting gains on the heels of its positive blowout earnings report earlier in the week. Boeing (BA) shares dropped 1.7% as its shares continued to fall after warning of production delays for its 737 Max aircraft.

Crude oil prices were up almost 1%, with WTI crude at nearly $80 a barrel. Treasury yields were flat, with the yield of the 10-year note hovering around 4.23%. The U.S. dollar gained against the yen, pound, and euro. The price of Bitcoin was down 0.6%, while prices of other major cryptocurrencies were mixed.