Markets Were Little Changed at Midday after Unemployment Rate Jumped in August

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were little changed at midday as the investors considered how the Federal Reserve might react to the jump in the August unemployment rate.

Freeport-McMoRan shares jumped as Europe's biggest copper producer reported a huge metals theft.

Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer stepped down, and shares of the pharmacy chain slumped.

U.S. equities were little changed at midday as investors weighed the Federal Reserve's potential response to a surprising jump in the unemployment rate for August.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in August, the highest level in more than a year. The jobs news sent the yield on the 10-year Treasury note soaring.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares rose as European rival Aurubis reported it was the victim of massive metals theft. Shares of Intel (INTC) continued to rally after CEO Pat Gelsinger said the chipmaker is on track to hit quarterly targets as the PC market improves.

Illumina (ILMN) shares were up after analysts at Evercore ISI indicated the stock could be ready for a turnaround as the biotech firm brings in a new CEO. Shares of Chevron (CVX ) and other oil producers moved higher as crude futures advanced on tight supplies.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares declined after CEO Roz Brewer announced she was stepping down. Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) sank as the entertainment giant pulled its TV programming off Charter Communications' (CHTR) Spectrum cable over a fees dispute. Charter Communications shares were down as well.

Tesla (TSLA) shares dropped as the electric carmaker slashed prices on its higher-priced S and X models to boost sales. Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) dipped as the semiconductor maker’s outlook missed estimates on falling demand for smartphone chips.

Gold futures lost ground. The U.S. dollar climbed on the euro, pound, and yen. Prices for most major cryptocurrencies tumbled.