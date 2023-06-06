Markets Mixed Midday as Coinbase Shares Tumble Following SEC Charges

Key Takeaways Markets were little changed at midday on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 as banking gains were offset by declines in health care and consumer staples stocks.

S&P 500 gains were led by shares of regional banks, including Zions Bancorporation and Comerica.

Coinbase Global shares tumbled following SEC charges.

U.S. equities were mixed and little changed at midday as gains by regional banks were offset by declines in health care and consumer staples stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher, but the Dow was down.

Regional banks dominated the list of best-performing stocks in the S&P 500, led by Zion Bancorporation (ZION) and Comerica (CMA), with shares rising 7%. Shares of Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and several other semiconductor companies climbed.

GitLab (GTLB) reported it was benefiting from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and shares soared. THOR Industries (THOR) shares jumped as the maker of recreational vehicles (RVs) beat profit and sales estimates.

Coinbase Global (COIN) shares plunged after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged the crypto trading platform with operating as an unregistered exchange and broker. Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG), McDonald’s (MCD), and J.M. Smucker (SJM) were among the consumer staples stocks that lost ground. Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Elevance Health (ELV) declined.

Oil futures fell. Gold prices were up. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note gained. The U.S. dollar advanced against the euro, pound, and yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded lower following the Coinbase news.

