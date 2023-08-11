Markets Mixed at Midday as Wholesale Inflation Rises More Than Anticipated

Key Takeaways Markets were mixed at midday on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 after the Labor Department's latest report on wholesale inflation showed producer prices rose more than expected last month.

News Corp shares rose as Rupert Murdoch’s media company beat profit forecasts on cost-cutting measures, and said AI would be a key driver of future results.

Enphase Energy shares fell, along with others in the solar sector as rival Maxeon Solar Technologies warned of slowing demand.

U.S. equities were mixed at midday as a report on July wholesale inflation came in higher than expected. The Dow was up, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined.

Chevron (CVX) shares advanced as the energy giant announced it would invest in two carbon capture projects in Western Australia. Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) climbed after Citi indicated the networking equipment firm’s results would benefit from demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products.

News Corp (NWSA) shares rose as Rupert Murdoch’s media company beat profit forecasts on cost-cutting measures, and said AI would be a key driver of future results. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares rose after the Department of Energy chose the company to receive a grant of half a billion dollars for a climate change project to suck carbon dioxide from the air.

Tapestry (TPR) shares bounced back from yesterday’s big selloff after the maker of Coach and Kate Spade brands announced it was paying $8.5 billion to acquire rival Capri Holdings (CPRI).

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) shares declined a day after the stock price jumped on the casino's better-than-expected earnings and revenue.

Oil futures gained. Gold prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was higher. The U.S. dollar advanced on the euro and yen but lost ground to the pound. Most major cryptocurrencies traded lower.

