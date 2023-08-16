Markets Mixed at Midday on Earnings News and Ahead of Fed Minutes

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were mixed at midday on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, after the latest earnings news and ahead of the release of meeting minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting.

Progressive shares gained as the insurer had a big jump in premiums written last month.

Shares of Intel dropped after calling off its purchase of Tower Semiconductor as it failed to secure timely approval from Chinese regulators.

Progressive Corporation (PGR) shares took off as the insurance provider reported it had a 21% increase in premiums written in July. Shares of Allstate (ALL) and other insurers also rose.

Shares of Target (TGT) gained as reduced inventories and lower costs helped the retailer post better-than-expected earnings despite falling sales. TJX Companies (TJX) shares jumped to a record high after the discount retail chain operator beat profit and sales estimates, and raised its guidance on strong customer traffic.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) sank as the payment processing company’s full-year operating margin guidance was less than anticipated. Intel (INTC) shares dropped as the chipmaker canceled its plans to buy Tower Semiconductor after Chinese regulators failed to approve the deal by the deadline set by the companies. Shares of Agilent Technologies (A) slipped after the medical equipment maker cut its full-year outlook because soft demand in China.

Oil and gold futures were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down. The U.S. dollar declined against the pound, but gained on the yen. Most major cryptocurrencies traded lower.

