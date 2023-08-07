Markets Higher at Midday on New Earnings Reports, Upcoming Data

Key Takeaways U.S. equities were higher at midday on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, after the release of the latest earnings reports and ahead of key inflation data due later in the week.

Berkshire Hathaway shares rose on the conglomerate's better-than-expected results.

Tesla shares dropped as the electric carmaker's chief financial officer (CFO) is stepping down.

Almost all the stocks in the Dow were in the green, led by shares of Amgen (AMGN), Boeing (BA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Dow (DOW). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) shares climbed after Warren Buffett’s conglomerate posted strong quarterly results.

Shares of Viatris (VTRS) jumped after the drug maker said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to review its request for approval of a new multiple sclerosis treatment produced with Israel’s Mapi Pharma. DaVita (DVA) shares advanced after UBS upgraded the stock and raised the price target, pointing to growth prospects for the kidney dialysis firm.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) tumbled after the electric carmaker announced CFO Zach Kirkhorn was stepping down. Tyson Foods (TSN) shares dropped as chicken and pork sales fell, and the company announced more plant closures. American depositary receipts (ADRs) of BioNTech (BNTX) slumped after sales of its COVID-19 vaccine sank amid waning demand. Shares of another COVID-19 vaccine maker, Moderna (MRNA), tumbled as well.

Oil and gold futures were down. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose. The U.S. dollar gained on the euro and yen, but lost ground to the pound. Most major cryptocurrencies traded in negative territory.

