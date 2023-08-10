Foreclosure Filings Fell in July From June, as Completed Repossessions Rose

One out of every 4,380 homes in the U.S. had a foreclosure filing, as July foreclosure activity fell 9% month-on-month but was higher compared to last year.

Key Takeaways Foreclosure filings in July are down 9% from June but up 5% from a year ago.

In July, there was a foreclosure filing for one out of every 4,380 housing units nationwide.

Completed foreclosures increased by 4% over last month and 9% over last year.

Foreclosure Starts Down

In July a total of 31,877 U.S. properties saw foreclosure filings—default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, up about 5% from the same period last year, according to according to ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property, and real estate data.

Some states fared worse than others, with the highest numbers reported in Maryland (one in every 2,071), New Jersey (one in every 2,335), Delaware (one in every 2,343), Illinois (one in every 2,430), and South Carolina (one in every 2,511).

The slight improvement may be due to a recent rebound in the housing market brought on by the housing shortage.

“With home prices back up, several factors have combined to put more financial resources in the hands of homeowners, providing more options to avoid foreclosure. However, given that the U.S. housing market remains in flux, the various forces at play could keep the market improving or turn it back downward over the coming months,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM.

Foreclosure Completions Up

Lenders repossessed 3,332 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures (REOs) in July, an increase of 4% over last month and 9% over last year. According to July 2023 data, Illinois had the most REOs at 355, Pennsylvania had 230, California had 217, Michigan had 200, and Texas had 200.

Due to government interventions to protect Americans from the effects of Covid-19, the foreclosure rate fell sharply in 2020. In the aftermath of these moratoriums, foreclosures increased as homeowners could not keep up with their payments when the moratoriums were lifted. The rise in foreclosure completions—the final step in the process—may still be from this wave that left homeowners underwater.

"The foreclosure caseload nationwide doubled after the moratorium was lifted at the end of July 2021 and doubled again last year. That had a lot to do with the backlog that had piled up during the moratorium and the increase in homeowners who had fallen behind on their mortgages during the early stages of the pandemic," ATTOM CEO Rob Barber wrote in an email.

With completed foreclosures up 4%, there could be some wiggle room with a slight increase in properties on the market, but not likely enough to make a significant difference, according to Barber.

"At around 3,000 to 3,300 per month nationwide, the number of completed forecloses represents just a tiny fraction of the roughly 63 million residential properties around the U.S. with outstanding mortgages (and that doesn’t even include those with loans totally paid off). So, while it certainly helps boost the supply of homes potentially for sale, the impact in most areas is going to be small," he said.