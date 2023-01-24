Key Takeaways Mastercard will likely post fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.58 vs. $2.35 in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue probably grew 11% to $5.8 billion.

Gross dollar volume likely climbed 4.7% to $2.2 trillion.

Consumers have leaned on credit cards for payments as inflation has raised prices on many goods.

Mastercard Inc. (MA), America's No. 2 payment processing company, will probably say profit rose at the slowest pace in almost two years as it faces scrutiny for allegedly restricting competition on online payments.

Mastercard's net income likely rose 4% year-over-year to $2.5 billion, or a 9.8% increase in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to $2.58, according to estimates from Visible Alpha. Revenue is expected ton have risen 11% to $5.8 billion. Mastercard reports results before markets open on Jan. 26.

Consumers increasingly relied on credit cards in past year as prices for goods and services jumped, leading to the highest-ever card balances by this month. Interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, meantime, contributed to higher annual percentage rates (APR) on cards. Those were among factors that helped Mastercard beat analyst profit estimates in the last six quarters.

Yet those were offset by a slowdown in consumer spending in the second half of 2022. Mastercard has also run into trouble with the FTC, which in December took the first steps to order the company to stop blocking competing debit card payment networks. While the FTC actions won't impact fourth-quarter results, they will be a factor in future quarters.

Mastercard shares rose 9% in the last year, compared with a drop of almost 14% for the S&P 500 Information Technology Index.



Source: TradingView.