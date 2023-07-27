Mastercard Q2 Earnings Boosted By Consumer Spending and Travel Demand

Mastercard (MA), not unlike its rival payments processors, reported strong second quarter earnings on the back of robust consumer spending and a pick up in post-pandemic travel demand.

Key Takeaways Mastercard beat expectations with an EPS of $2.89 per share.

The company cited resilient consumers and increased travel spending.

Mastercard earnings are in line with those of rivals Visa and American Express.

The company said diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter were $2.89 per share, up 12.9% from the same period last year. Wall Street analysts had expected to see $2.83, according to data from YCharts.

Group revenues jumped by 14.75% to $6.3 billion, also beating estimates of $6.1 billion. Mastercard's earnings were helped by a rise in operating margins from 54.9% to 58.3% over the year.

“Our positive momentum continued this quarter. We delivered strong revenue and earnings growth supported by resilient consumer spending, particularly in travel and experiences, and the continued strength in services," said CEO Michael Miebach. "Cross-border travel volume showed strong growth again this quarter, reaching 154% of pre-pandemic levels."



The performance at Mastercard was in line with its payments rivals who also cited resilient consumers and a recovery in travel as a key driver of strong transaction volumes. American Express (AXP) shares dipped after the company's earnings, keeping its guidance unchanged for the year, despite posting record credit card spending. Visa (V) revenue improved by 12% on the year, but a 7% improvement in profit was the lowest for the company since 2021.

Mastercard and Visa are facing new litigation after a July 14 lawsuit filed by fintech company Block (SQ) accused the payments giants of "charging inflated fees and using their market power to sustain anticompetitive practices," Forbes said. Visa processes more than 60% of credit card transactions in the U.S., while Mastercard is the second-largest network.



Mastercard shares have risen about 15% since the beginning of the year, a little behind the S&P 500's roughly 21% gain over the same period.