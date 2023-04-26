Mastercard May Report a Profit Pullback on Slowing Purchase Volumes

Mastercard (MA), one of the world’s leading payment processing companies, will likely report a small pullback in profits as gross dollar volume (GDV) from purchases grew at a slower pace, likely reflecting consumers’ decisions to spend less amid persistent inflation and an economic slowdown.

Mastercard will probably say net income fell 1.2% from the same quarter last year, to $2.6 billion, or $2.72 a share, according to Visible Alpha estimates. Total revenue is forecast at $5.64 billion, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Worldwide gross dollar volume from purchases likely rose 8.7% from a year earlier to $1.65 trillion, slowing sharply from 16.9% growth in the first quarter of last year. Mastercard reports its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, April 27 before markets open.