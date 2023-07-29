Earnings Beat of the Week: Mattel Reports Surprise Profit Amid Barbie Box Office Hit

Barbie, which premiered on July 21, could have a lasting promotional impact on the company

Published July 29, 2023
Margot Robbie poses during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 06, 2023

Hector Vivas / Stringer / Getty Images

Mattel (MAT), the maker of Barbie dolls, reported a surprise profit in the second quarter, as the success and promotional impact of the box office hit Barbie offset lower toy sales.

Key Takeaways

  • The Barbie movie, which grossed $162 million in its opening weekend, helped offset lower toy sales at Mattel.
  • Mattel reported an unexpected profit of $27 billion, or 10 cents a share, beating analysts' expectations of a three-cent loss.
  • Net sales fell 12% compared with last year's quarter, reflecting a broader pullback in consumer spending, but less than projections of a 19% fall.

Net sales fell 12% compared with the same quarter last year, including an 18% fall in North America and reflecting a broader pullback in discretionary spending. Sales of Barbie dolls were among those that fell, mostly early in the quarter, while those of Hot Wheels and 'Monster High' dolls rose. The overall decline was smaller than expected, as Wall Street analysts had projected a 19% fall.

Net income came in at $27 million, well below $66 million in the year-ago quarter, but exceeding analysts' estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents also beat expectations of a three-cent loss.

The report comes shortly after the July 21 release of the Barbie movie, a box office hit that grossed $162 million in its opening weekend. While the movie is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), it's had a significant promotional impact on Mattel and helped drive sales of Barbie dolls higher in recent weeks.

In conjunction with the film, Mattel said it is partnering with 165 brands on Barbie products, while CEO Ynon Kreiz hailed the movie's soundtrack as another success for the company.

Acknowledging the lasting impact the Barbie movie could have on the company and the value of its intellectual property, Kreiz said the moment "will be remembered as a key milestone in our company’s history with the release of the Barbie movie, our first-ever major theatrical film."

"The Barbie movie is a showcase for the cultural resonance of our IP, our ability to attract and collaborate with top creative talent, and the capabilities of our franchise management organization," he continued.

Mattel (MAT) Return YTD

YCharts

Mattel shares spiked after the company released its earnings on Thursday but gave back gains shortly after. They're up almost 20% this year, but have underperformed the broader consumer discretionary sector over this period.

