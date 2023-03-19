Actor Matthew McConaughey is reuniting with his True Detective co-star Woody Harrelson in a new comedy series based on their friendship for Apple TV+. Created by David West Read, Apple TV+ describes the show as a “heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.” The pair will also executive produce the as-yet-untitled series alongside Read.

The show will be McConaughey’s first time starring in an Apple TV+ original series. Apple Services, which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, and more, brought in a record-setting $20.8 billion for the tech company in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

In addition to being an Academy Award-winning actor, McConaughey is also a successful entrepreneur, who is invested in values-based and innovative tech companies that have contributed to his millions—the actor has an estimated net worth of $160 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The actor is also a best-selling author: McConaughey’s memoir, Greenlights, was on the New York Times Best Sellers list for 65 weeks and sold 3 million copies. Here’s a look at McConaughey’s partnerships and investments that made him millions.

Key Takeaways Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has an estimated net worth of $160 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

McConnaughey will act alongside Woody Harrelson in a new comedy series for Apple TV+.

He has invested in an array of tech startups, including Workrise and MoonPay, that have contributed to his millions.

McConaughey holds part ownership of Major League Soccer team Austin FC, as well as a $10 million per year contract as a creative advisor for Salesforce.

Investments in Tech

In an interview with Fast Company in May 2022, McConaughey said he looks to invest in companies that “have a purpose to uplift, empower, construct, redefine, and bring a new or renewed health to individuals, communities, and systems.”

McConaughey is invested in an array of values-based companies such as Austin-based startup Workrise, which matches skilled workers to employers. The workforce management platform was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, according to Forbes.

The actor is also invested in MoonPay, a startup that aims to democratize the crypto economy by allowing its users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on major payment platforms such as credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and local bank transfers. The company raised $555 million in a Series A funding round, and is valued at $3.4 billion.

Like fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, McConaughey is invested in Canadian password management software, 1Password, which is currently valued at $6.8 billion.

Homebase, a startup that helps small businesses manage hourly employees, is also among the innovative startups in the award-winning actor’s portfolio. The startup is used by more than 100,000 small businesses across the country according to the company’s website, and raised $71 million in Series C funding in 2021.

Salesforce, Wild Turkey Bourbon, and Lincoln Motors

McConaughey also serves as a creative advisor and TV pitchman for customer relationship management platform Salesforce. He reportedly receives more than $10 million per year for that role, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor has served as creative director before, for premium liquor company Gruppo Campari’s Wild Turkey Bourbon. He signed a multiyear contract in 2016 with Wild Turkey for an estimated $3.5 million to $4.5 million dollars per year to be the face of the whiskey brand. The company would reportedly pay him additional fees to serve as producer and director of the ads, making McConaughey the highest-paid creative director in the ad industry at the time, according to AdWeek. The actor’s partnership with Wild Turkey ended in December 2022, when the contract expired, the bourbon brand told Robb Report.

McConaughey also had a multiyear deal as the face of Lincoln Motor Company and starred in a string of viral TV and digital ads for the car.

Sports: Austin FC and The Athletic

Much like fellow actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, McConaughey has also entered the world of sports. He’s been a part owner of Major League Soccer team Austin FC since 2019. Austin FC is one of the highest-valued MLS teams, and is worth an estimated $680 million, according to the latest figures by Forbes.

McConaughey also contributed to a $50 million fundraising round for The Athletic, a subscription-based sports digital media company in 2020, according to Axios. In January 2022, The New York Times bought The Athletic in a $550 million all-cash deal.

