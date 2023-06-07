Housing Inventory Grew 21.5% Year-Over-Year in May

There were 21.5% more homes for sale in May of this year compared with the same time in 2022, as the shortage of properties eased slightly, according to a report from Realtor.

While inventory improved from a year earlier, the growth rate slowed for a third straight month in May.

Key Takeaways Inventory of homes for sale was up 21.5% year-over-year in May, though the growth rate slowed for a third straight month as fewer sellers chose to list their homes.

Total listings, which include homes that are under contract but not sold yet, fell for the first time in May on a year-over-year basis since June of last year.

Pending listings declined 18.1% in May compared to the same time last year.

The total number of homes for sale, including those under contract, decreased by 0.2% compared with May of last year.

The number of pending listings also declined by 18.1% compared with the same time last year, according to the Realtor analysis. May’s figure is slightly lower than the 22.5% decline in April, and improved from the peak decline in December at 36.9% year-over-year.

Although home sales have dipped, it could be a sign of the beginnings of a market recovery, according to the report.

“The stabilization and improvement in pending home sales could suggest that the number of home sale transactions has bottomed out and is making a slow and bumpy recovery,” the report said.

Pickup in the South driving inventory recovery nationwide

The number of homes for sale in the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. increased by 20.8% compared to last year. Inventory growth came almost entirely from larger metros in the South, although inventory in that region was still 40.9% below pre-pandemic levels.

Nashville saw 124.76% year-over-year inventory growth, while Austin grew 112.5%, and San Antonio grew 93.4%.

In the Midwest, inventory grew only 1.5% year-over-year, and was down 54.6% compared with pre-pandemic levels. In the West, inventory in large metros dropped by 5.2% compared to last year and was 37% below pre-pandemic levels. Inventory declined 8.5% in the Northeast and was 61.6% below pre-pandemic levels.

