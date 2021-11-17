Medicare Premiums to Go up in 2022

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has announced increases in premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance for Medicare Parts A and B in 2022, as well as new income-related adjustments for Medicare Part D drug coverage. Here's a quick summary of what to expect if you participate in these programs.



Key Takeaways Premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance for Medicare Parts A and B will increase in 2022.

The income-related adjustments for some Medicare Part D participants are rising too.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services blames rising healthcare costs and other factors.

How Medicare Costs Will Rise in 2022

Each year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services adjusts the costs that Medicare recipients must pay in the form of premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance. Here's a breakdown of the new numbers for 2022.



Medicare Part A

Medicare Part A covers inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility, hospice, and inpatient rehabilitation care, as well as some home healthcare services. According to the federal government, roughly 99% of Medicare beneficiaries don't have to pay a premium for Part A coverage because they meet the employment requirement (meaning that they paid Medicare payroll taxes for a sufficient number of years).

For those who don't meet that requirement and must pay for Part A, here's what to expect:

Individuals who are age 65 or older and have at least 30 quarters of coverage, or are married to someone with at least 30 quarters of coverage may buy into Part A at a reduced monthly premium of $274 in 2022. That's a $15 increase from 2021.

Certain older individuals who have less than 30 quarters of coverage and certain individuals with disabilities who have exhausted other entitlement must pay the full premium of $499 a month in 2022, a $28 increase from 2021.

Additionally, Part A deductibles and coinsurance will be higher than in 2021, as the following table indicates:

