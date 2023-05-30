Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Air Travel Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Level

Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published May 30, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Airports had more passengers on Memorial Day holiday weekend than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The TSA screened almost 9.8 million fliers over four days.
  • Volume on Friday, May 26, 2023 set a post-pandemic one-day record.

Memorial Day weekend air travel bounced back from its two-year slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Airline stocks climbed following the news. 

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported it screened almost 9.8 million passengers at the nation’s airports over the four-day holiday period, about 300,000 more than in 2019, prior to the outbreak.

In addition, the TSA noted that Friday’s volume of about 2.74 million screenings was a post-pandemic one-day record. 

Earlier this month, travel site AAA predicted the number of fliers during the holiday would surpass that of four years ago. It noted “despite high ticket prices, demand for flights is skyrocketing."

Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season, and Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, noted this year “could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”

UAL, AAL, DAL YTD charts

YCharts
