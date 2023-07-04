Men’s 401(k)s 50% Bigger than Women’s, BoA Study Shows

Similar to data showing pay gaps between men and women, a new study shows men’s 401(k) retirement savings accounts are 50% larger than women’s, although younger women are saving more than preceding generations.

The Bank of America 2023 Financial Life Benefits Impact Report shows that, in 2022, the average 401(k) account amount for men was $89,000, compared with $59,000 for women. The most narrow gap between genders comes in the Millennial generation, with the 401(k) accounts for women aged 28-42 only trailing men’s accounts by 23%. For Baby Boomers, however, that gap is 87%, and it's 53% for Gen X.

The data is similar to studies that show a gender pay gap, including March 2023 U.S. Department of Labor data that shows full-time working women are paid on average 83.7% what men make.

“We are encouraged by the strides young, female employees are making, and want to encourage everyone to invest in their futures and leverage the workplace benefits available to them,” Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America, said.

The highest participation rates in 401(k) accounts came from Gen X, where 65% of workers aged 43-57 took advantage of the company plan. Baby Boomers, aged 58-76, were next most likely to participate in 401(k) plans at 57%, followed by 55% of Millennials.

Employees Taking Advantage of HSAs, Other Benefit Programs

The Bank of America study looks at data from its employee benefits program, which serves 6 million workers across 25,000 companies. The study shows that while participation in 401(k) accounts dropped slightly, workers are taking advantage of other employer benefits like HSAs, equity benefits, and employee banking programs.

As participation in 401(k) programs declined 2 percentage points to 56%, the average contribution rate also fell, to 6.4% from 6.6%. More participants increased their contribution rate, 26%, than the 8% who lowered their contributions. A greater number of employees took equity compensation plans from their employers, increasing 23% from 2021, but the outstanding shares in those plans were 30% less valuable.

Another positive development showed 38% of HSA account holders put more money in those accounts than withdrew from them, an increase from 26% in 2021. The value of the average HSA account declined 6% in 2022.

