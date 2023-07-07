Mercedes-Benz Joins Ford and GM In Using the Tesla Charging Network

Key Takeaways Mercedes-Benz joined Ford, GM, and others in a deal with Tesla for its EVs to use Tesla superchargers in North America.

The company has become the first Germany-based carmaker to strike such a deal with Tesla.

Mercedes drivers will have access to Tesla's network starting next year.



Mercedes-Benz became the latest automaker, and the first based in Germany, to sign on with Tesla’s (TSLA) electric vehicle (EV) charging network in North America.

Mercedes indicated drivers of its EVs will be able to plug into Tesla’s North American Charging System (NACS) ports starting next year. It also said that it will give its customers access to more than 12,000 Tesla superchargers.

The company added that it intends to expand its new Mercedes-Benz Charging Network in North America. The network will provide more than 400 charging “hubs” with 2,500 high-powered chargers, the first to be opened later this year. It noted that the Combined Charging System Standard 1 (CCS1) and NACS ports would be available at the hubs.

Ola Kallenius, chair of the Mercedes board of management, said that to accelerate the shift to EVs, the carmaker is “dedicated to elevating the entire EV experience for our customers—including fast, convenient, and reliable charging solutions wherever they drive.” Currently, Mercedes has SUVs and sedan EV models available in the U.S., including the EQB SUV, EQE Sedan, EQS SUV, and EQS Sedan.

Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and several charging station manufacturers recently signed deals with Tesla to allow their drivers access to Tesla superchargers.