Merck Beats Quarterly Estimates, Lifts Outlook on Sales of Cancer Drug, HPV Shot

Key Takeaways Merck reported better-than-expected results and raised its sales outlook on rising drug and vaccine sales.

Revenue from its Keytruda cancer treatment and Gardasil HPV shot jumped.

Merck posted a loss because of a charge related to its purchase of drug maker Prometheus.

Merck (MRK) posted better-than-expected results and boosted its sales guidance as sales jumped for its Keytruda cancer drug and Gardasil human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

The pharmaceutical firm reported a fiscal 2023 second quarter loss of $2.06 per share, which included a charge of $10.2 billion, or $4.02 per share, for the acquisition of autoimmune diseases drug maker Prometheus. The loss was less than analysts’ estimates. Revenue increased 3% to $15.04 billion, also above forecasts.

Sales of Keytruda rose 19% to $6.3 billion, and Gardasil sales soared 47% to $2.9 billion. Revenue from its COVID-19 medicine Lagevrio slumped 83% to $203 million as demand for treatments of the virus dropped as the pandemic eased.

Merck indicated it now sees full-year sales of $58.6 billion to $59.6 billion, up from its earlier guidance of $57.7 billion to $58.9 billion. However, the company reduced its earnings per share (EPS) outlook to $2.95 to $3.05 from $6.88 to $7.00. The change reflected a one-time charge of $4.53 per share related to the purchase of Prometheus and Imago BioSciences, as well as an upfront payment to Kelun-Biotech for a licensing deal.

Despite advancing in early trading on Tuesday, Merck shares remain down for the year.

