Merck Beats Quarterly Estimates, Lifts Outlook on Sales of Cancer Drug, HPV Shot

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 01, 2023
Merck

Erik S. Lesser / Stringer / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Merck reported better-than-expected results and raised its sales outlook on rising drug and vaccine sales.
  • Revenue from its Keytruda cancer treatment and Gardasil HPV shot jumped.
  • Merck posted a loss because of a charge related to its purchase of drug maker Prometheus.

Merck (MRK) posted better-than-expected results and boosted its sales guidance as sales jumped for its Keytruda cancer drug and Gardasil human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. 

The pharmaceutical firm reported a fiscal 2023 second quarter loss of $2.06 per share, which included a charge of $10.2 billion, or $4.02 per share, for the acquisition of autoimmune diseases drug maker Prometheus. The loss was less than analysts’ estimates. Revenue increased 3% to $15.04 billion, also above forecasts.

Sales of Keytruda rose 19% to $6.3 billion, and Gardasil sales soared 47% to $2.9 billion. Revenue from its COVID-19 medicine Lagevrio slumped 83% to $203 million as demand for treatments of the virus dropped as the pandemic eased. 

Merck indicated it now sees full-year sales of $58.6 billion to $59.6 billion, up from its earlier guidance of $57.7 billion to $58.9 billion. However, the company reduced its earnings per share (EPS) outlook to $2.95 to $3.05 from $6.88 to $7.00. The change reflected a one-time charge of $4.53 per share related to the purchase of Prometheus and Imago BioSciences, as well as an upfront payment to Kelun-Biotech for a licensing deal.

Despite advancing in early trading on Tuesday, Merck shares remain down for the year.

MRK

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Merck. "Merck Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description