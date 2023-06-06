Merck Sues To Stop Medicare Drug Negotiation

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 06, 2023
Pharmacist with tablet PC taking inventory in storage room

Westend61 / Getty Images

A major pharmaceutical company is suing the Biden administration to stop Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices.

Merck (MRK), the New Jersey-based maker of widely-used cancer treatment Keytruda, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a federal court in Washington seeking to block the drug negotiation program, created by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, from going into effect in 2026. The company argues the process for setting prices is less like a negotiation and more like a “gun to the head” that lets the government dictate terms.

Under the program, Medicare, the government’s health insurance program for seniors, would be able to negotiate the prices it pays for certain drugs for the first time instead of accepting prices set by manufacturers. The government would choose 10 drugs to negotiate in the first year of the program, with more being added in later years, including, potentially, Keytruda. That would save money both for the government and for Medicare recipients, with the amount of the savings depending on which drugs are chosen for negotiation. 

Merck says the negotiation process, which involves the government determining a “maximum fair price” for products, is unfair. Companies that don’t comply with the negotiation process face civil penalties and a heavy tax on the drugs they sell. Drugmakers can avoid the tax and the negotiation process if they don’t accept reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid. Merck argues this is no choice at all.

“This is not ‘negotiation,’” the company said in the lawsuit. “It is tantamount to extortion.” 

The company said it expects its diabetes drug, Januvia, to potentially be one of the initial 10 drugs to be negotiated. Januvia is one of the costliest drugs covered by Medicare Part D. The government paid $3.9 billion to provide the drug for 934,686 patients in 2022—more than $4,100 per patient, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Drug Access and Affordability Initiative.

In 2022, Medicare spent $17 billion on Keytruda, an immunotherapy with a list price of up to $21,794.24 per dose. 



Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. United States District Court for the District of Columbia. "Merck vs. Becerra."

  2. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. "Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Next Steps in Implementation for Initial Price Applicability Year 2026."

  3. Kaiser Family Foundation. "How Will the Prescription Drug Provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act Affect Medicare Beneficiaries?"

  4. Johns Hopkins Drug Access and Affordability Initiative via the office of Senator Elizabeth Warren. "Analysis of January 2022 Price Increases for Top 20 Medicare Drugs,"

  5. Merck. "Cost Info and Financial Help."

  6. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General. "Delays in Confirmatory Trials for Drug Applications Granted FDA’s Accelerated Approval Raise Concerns."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description