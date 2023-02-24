Meta Platforms Jumps Into AI

Published February 24, 2023
Picture of Meta logo on a building, man walks in front of it looking at a phone.

Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Key Takeaways

  • Meta Platforms (META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, announced that it is releasing an artificial intelligence (AI) model.
  • Meta's technology, which it calls LLaMA, is designed to help researchers and scientists explore new applications for AI.
  • Other tech giants, including Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL), have recently announced their own AI initiatives.

Meta Platforms (META) is joining the push into artificial intelligence (AI).

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp is releasing a large language AI model it calls LLaMA, (for Large Language Meta AI) designed for use by researchers. The aim is to aid scientists and engineers explore applications for the technology.

Zuckerberg noted that large language AI models "have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures." He explained that LLaMA will help advance that work.

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg indicated that developing AI would be a priority for the company this year.

Soaring Demand

Meta joins rival tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet's (GOOGL), which also recently announced new AI projects of their own. Nvidia (NVDA), which makes chips for AI, recently recently said that demand from businesses for those products is soaring. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that activity around AI services has "gone through the roof."

Table showing forecast business value by artificial intelligence (AI) type in 2017-2029

Gartner
