Meta Platforms Jumps Into AI

Meta Platforms (META) is joining the push into artificial intelligence (AI).

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp is releasing a large language AI model it calls LLaMA, (for Large Language Meta AI) designed for use by researchers. The aim is to aid scientists and engineers explore applications for the technology.

Zuckerberg noted that large language AI models "have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures." He explained that LLaMA will help advance that work.

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg indicated that developing AI would be a priority for the company this year.

Soaring Demand

Meta joins rival tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet's (GOOGL), which also recently announced new AI projects of their own. Nvidia (NVDA), which makes chips for AI, recently recently said that demand from businesses for those products is soaring. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that activity around AI services has "gone through the roof."

