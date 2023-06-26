Meta Platforms Launches Subscription Service for VR Gamers

By
Bill McColl
Published June 26, 2023
Meta vr headset

Chesnot / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Meta Platforms launched a subscription service for VR gamers.
  • The plan costs $7.99 per month, or $59.99 per year.
  • The move could help Meta boost its revenue stream.

Meta Platforms (META) launched a virtual reality (VR) gaming subscription service on Monday, in a move that could help boost its revenue stream.

The company said its new Meta Quest+ service will give subscribers access to “two hand-picked VR titles every month.” The cost is $7.99 a month, or $59.99 for a full year. Those who sign up by July 31 will receive the first month for $1.

Subscribers will be able to keep the games for as long as they remain active Meta Quest+ members. Meta called the plan “the most affordable way to grow your library with killer content.”

Meta Quest+ is available to owners of its Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, and will be for those who purchase the new Quest 3 when it becomes available in the fall. It will only be sold in the Meta Quest Store.

The introduction didn’t help shares of Meta Platforms, which fell 3.6% on Monday after hitting a 16-month high on Friday.

Meta Platforms since Jan 1, 2022

YCharts
