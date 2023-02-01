Meta Platforms Shares Jump on Q4 Results

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published February 01, 2023
Sign at Meta headquarters with logo
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty

Key Takeaways

  • Meta Platforms (META), parent company of Facebook, reported fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the markets closed on Feb. 1, 2023.
  • The social media giant's revenue came in ahead of expectations, while EPS fell short of analysts' forecasts.
  • Meta shares soared following the release, which also highlighted record user numbers and announced a $40 billion stock buyback.

Meta Platforms (META) shares soared in extended trading after the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp posted better-than-expected revenue, set a user record, and announced a $40 billion stock buyback.

Meta reported fourth quarter sales that fell 4.5% to $32.17 billion, beating analysts' forecasts. Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 came in short of estimates.

The company said that Facebook had an average of 2 billion daily active users (DAU) for the first time ever, an increase of 4% from the year before. Monthly active users (MAU) rose 2% to an average of 2.96 billion.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained that the progress of Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) discovery engine and its Reels video content format were major drivers of its engagement growth. He added that the company's 2023 management theme is the "Year of Efficiency" with a focus on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization.

CFO Susan Li said Meta expects current quarter revenue to be in the range of $26 billion to $28.5 billion. Analysts had been looking for a little more than $27 billion.

Restructuring Charge

Meta noted that it took a $4.2 billion charge in the quarter to pay for a restructuring that included laying off 11,000 workers. Li added that, for the full year, the company's restructuring charges, total expenses, and capital expenditures will all be less than previously anticipated.

Shares of Meta Platforms jumped 18% in after-hours trading.

Chart showing the share price performance of Meta Platforms (META) on Feb. 1, 2023

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Meta Platforms. "Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description