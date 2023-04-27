Meta Platforms Shares Soar on Earnings Beat

The social media giant beat quarterly estimates in almost every key financial metric and gave strong guidance

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 27, 2023
Facebook and Instagram Apps

Chesnot / Getty Images

Meta Platforms (META) is the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 as the social media giant beat quarterly estimates in almost every key financial metric and gave strong guidance.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp reported first quarter revenue rose 2.6% to $28.6 billion. Analysts had been anticipating a decline. Earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 also beat forecasts. Daily Active Users (DAU) and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) were also better than expected.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is "becoming more efficient so we can build better products faster and put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver our long-term vision." In January, Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency," and Meta moved to cut costs, including slashing 21,000 jobs since November.

Zuckerberg joined Microsoft earlier this week in promoting the success of its reach into artificial intelligence (AI). He cited "the progress we’re making on our AI discovery engine" and Reels, Meta's social media video service, as major drivers of the company’s growth.

Metaverse Losses

However, Meta’s investment in the metaverse continued to hemorrhage cash, with the company’s Reality Labs unit posting an operating loss of $3.99 billion in the period. The company expects Reality Labs’ losses to increase this year.  

Meta noted it sees current quarter sales of between $29.5 billion and $32 billion, exceeding estimates.

Shares of Meta Platforms are soaring 14% as of 1 p.m. New York time. They’ve almost doubled so far this year, far outpacing a 20% gain in the broader S&P 500 information technology sector over the same period.

Meta Platforms (META) vs. S&P 500 Information Technology Sector YTD

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Meta Platforms Inc. "Meta Reports First Quarter 2023 Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description