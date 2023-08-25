Meta Releases AI Tool Fine-Tuned for Writing Computer Code

Key Takeaways Meta's newest AI large language model Code Llama is fine-tuned to generate computer code, and can help review and fix programming language.

Code Llama can support several languages, including Python, C++, Java, PHP, Typescript and Bash.

The free downloadable LLM comes in different sizes for quicker responses or more thorough output.



Meta Platforms is taking another step forward in its development of artificial information (AI) tools with its release of a free chatbot designed specifically to assist with writing computer code.

Meta said that its release of Code Llama, a large language model (LLM) that generates text similarly to ChatGPT, is free for both research and commercial use, and can be used as both a productivity and education tool that will help programmers write more robust code.

“It has the potential to make workflows faster and more efficient for developers and lower the barrier to entry for people who are learning to code,” Meta said in a release.

Code Llama LLM is Built on Previous Edition, Focuses on Programming

Code Llama is built on top of Meta's Llama 2 model, which was released in July and is the Facebook parent’s version of a ChatGPT-like chatbot that can answer questions and generate content.

But unlike other LLMs which have so far been calibrated for general content responses, Code Llama is specialized to give responses on computer programming and software-focused questions, covering programming languages that include Python, C++, Java, PHP, Typescript (Javascript), C#, Bash and others.

“Code Llama is designed to support software engineers in all sectors—including research, industry, open source projects, NGOs and businesses,” Meta wrote.

Code Llama also comes in three sizes, with the 7B and 13B parameter versions operating with more speed, or “low latency." However, it said the larger 34B parameter version will deliver the best results and provide better coding assistance.

In addition to different sizes, Meta is also releasing two editions of Code Llama that are fine-tuned, one for the Python programming language, and another called Code Llama - Instruct that is designed for training, with better results for natural language instructions.

