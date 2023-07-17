Meta’s Threads Faces Lawmaker Scrutiny Shortly After Launch

Threads, Meta Platforms’ (META) latest social media invention, is under scrutiny from Congressional lawmakers less than two weeks after its launch, amid an ongoing investigation of big tech companies’ policies and practices.

In a letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) asked the company to hand over documents outlining its content moderation policies relating to Threads.

In a letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) asked the company to hand over documents outlining its content moderation policies relating to Threads, as well as any communications the company may have received from the Biden administration by the end of July, CNBC reported.

It’s part of an earlier effort by Rep. Jordan to uncover suspected collusion between big tech and the executive branch of the federal government to censor free speech. In February, Jordan issued subpoenas to executives of five big tech companies: Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms, and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), demanding they hand over select documents by March 23.

In his latest missive, Jordan wrote the February subpoena is “continuing in nature,” meaning that it also applies to Threads and any new apps developed by the five companies specified.

"In light of Meta’s introduction of a new social media platform, 'Threads,' we write to inform you that it is the Committee’s view that the subpoena of February 15 covers material to date relating to Threads," the letter stated.

While Meta executives have marketed Threads as a non-political app and a "friendly" alternative to Twitter, its role as a conversation-based app means political discussion could easily migrate onto the platform. This would increase the likelihood of future Congressional scrutiny.



Low User Engagement on Threads

Despite attracting more than 10 million users within hours of its launch, user engagement on Threads—defined as the average amount of time users spend on the app daily—lags that of Twitter and Instagram.

Engagement peaked on July 6, when the average user spent 20 minutes on the app, before falling 60% by the weekend. Weekend engagement on the app lagged that of Twitter and Instagram by 60% and 85%, respectively.

With user engagement lagging Twitter shortly after its launch, Congressional scrutiny could pose a problem for Threads' long-term growth.