Meta's Threads Could Launch a Web Version as Soon as This Week

Published August 21, 2023
A web version of Threads, Meta Platforms' (META) chat-based social media app linked to Instagram, could launch as soon as this week, as executives aim to revive lagging user engagement and signups.

Key Takeaways

  • Meta Platforms could launch a web version of Threads as soon as this week.
  • The move could help boost user engagement and signups on the app.
  • It's the latest development in the company's competition with X Corp. (formerly Twitter).

In a post on Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri hinted that the company is close to releasing a web version of the app.

By introducing a web version to the chat-based app, Meta executives hope to revive Threads' initial popularity. The app, which launched on July 5, attracted 10 million users within hours of its launch, but user engagement has fallen considerably since, while signups have slowed to a trickle. The web version could also make Threads more accessible for companies, advertisers, and journalists aiming to reach a wider audience.

By July 21, the average user spent just four minutes on the app per session, down from 19 the day after it launched, while daily active users had tumbled 70% to 13 million, according to data analytics company SimilarWeb. By contrast, Twitter—its main competitor—in late July had 200 million active daily users who spent an average of 30 minutes on the app.

The launch of a web version of Threads would be the latest move in Meta's escalating competition with X, formerly Twitter, and its owner Elon Musk. On the day of Threads' launch, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Twitter for the first time in more than 10 years to post a picture of two Spidermen facing off, likely referencing his face-off with Musk. Musk and Zuckerberg have also discussed taking part in an MMA-style cage match, to the delight of fans.

Shares of Meta Platforms rose more than 1% in early trading Monday before giving back gains. They've more than doubled so far this year, far outperforming a 35% gain for the broader S&P 500 information technology sector.

Meta Platforms (META) YTD Return

YCharts
