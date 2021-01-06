Micron Technology Inc. (MU) develops and manufactures memory chips, including dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and flash memory. The company also develops various storage technologies and semiconductor components. Micron's products are used in personal computers, networks, data centers, and the automotive industry.

The top shareholders of Micron are Sanjay Mehrotra, Joel L. Poppen, Manish H. Bhatia, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. (BLK), and PRIMECAP Management Co.

Micron announced in late September that it had recently halted shipments to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. The move was in accordance with U.S. trade restrictions aimed at cutting the Chinese tech giant off from U.S. suppliers. Huawei was Micron's biggest customer.﻿﻿

Micron's 12-month trailing net income and revenue are $2.7 billion and $21.4 billion, respectively. The company's market cap is about $87.1 billion. These financial data are as of January 4, 2021.﻿﻿

Below is a look in more detail at Micron's 6 biggest shareholders.

"Insider" refers to people in senior management positions and members of the board of directors, as well as people or entities that own more than 10% of the company's stock. In this context, it has nothing to do with insider trading.

Top 3 Individual Insider Shareholders

Sanjay Mehrotra

Sanjay Mehrotra owns a total of 648,828 Micron shares, representing 0.06% of the company’s total shares.﻿﻿ Mehrotra is Micron’s president and chief executive officer (CEO). Prior to joining the company in 2017, he spent nearly three decades with SanDisk Corp., which he co-founded in 1988 and helped grow into a Fortune 500 company as CEO before it was sold in 2016. He holds more than 70 patents.﻿﻿

Joel L. Poppen

Joel Poppen owns a total of 304,658 Micron shares, representing 0.03% of the company’s total shares.﻿﻿ Mr. Poppen is senior vice president of legal affairs, general counsel, and corporate secretary. He oversees global legal issues, intellectual property, ethics and compliance, government affairs, and security functions. Mr. Poppen joined Micron in 1995.﻿﻿ Prior to joining Micron, Mr. Poppen worked as a lawyer at law firm Brown & Bain P.A. (since merged with Perkins Coie), and as a digital design engineer for Compaq Computer Corp.﻿﻿

Manish H. Bhatia

Manish Bhatia owns a total of 272,672 Micron shares, representing 0.02% of the company’s total shares.﻿﻿ Bhatia currently serves as Micron’s executive vice president of Global Operations. He oversees the company’s global manufacturing fab footprint, back-end assembly and test operations, supply chain planning and fulfillment, procurement, quality and IT teams.﻿﻿ Prior to joining Micron in 2017, Mr. Bhatia was executive vice president of Silicon Operations at Western Digital Corp. (WDC), a hard disk drive manufacturer and data storage company. Before that, he held several executive positions at SanDisk, which was acquired by Western Digital.﻿﻿

Top 3 Institutional Shareholders

Institutional investors hold between 71-83% of total shares outstanding.﻿﻿ ﻿﻿

Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group owns 88.8 million shares of Micron, representing 7.9% of total shares outstanding, according to the company's 13F filing for the period ending September 30, 2020.﻿﻿ The company is primarily a mutual fund and ETF management company with about $6.2 trillion in global assets under management (AUM).﻿﻿ The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is one of the company's largest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with about $178 billion in AUM. Micron comprises approximately 0.2% of VOO's holdings.﻿﻿

BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock owns 81.5 million shares of Micron, representing 7.3% of total shares outstanding, according to the company's 13F filing for the period ending September 30, 2020.﻿﻿ The company is primarily a mutual fund and ETF management company with approximately $7.8 trillion in AUM.﻿﻿ The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is among one of BlackRock's largest ETFs with approximately $239 billion in AUM. Micron comprises nearly 0.3% of IVV's holdings.﻿﻿

PRIMECAP Management Co.

PRIMECAP Management owns 50.4 million shares of Micron, representing 4.5% of total shares outstanding, according to the company's 13F filing for the period ending September 30, 2020.﻿﻿ PRIMECAP is an investment management company that manages U.S.-focused equity portfolios for institutions and mutual funds.﻿﻿ The company has discretionary AUM of about $147 billion.﻿﻿ PRIMECAP’s Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund, at $11.1 billion in assets, is the largest of its three Odyssey funds. Micron is among the fund’s top 10 holdings, comprising about 2.9% of total holdings.﻿﻿