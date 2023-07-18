Microsoft Announces $30 AI Subscription, Doubles Down On AI Partnerships

Published July 18, 2023
Microsoft (MSFT) announced an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered premium version of its Microsoft 365 product that would cost users $30 per month. And it's doubling down on AI applications through partnerships.

Tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) are teaming up to offer artificial intelligence (AI) model Llama for commercial use, the companies announced on Tuesday. Microsoft is also expanding its partnership with Teladoc (TDOC) that helps create clinical documentation.

Key Takeaways


  • Microsoft also announced a premium 365 subscription service using generative AI that would cost users an extra $30 per month.
  • Microsoft said it was partnering with Meta to offer AI model Llama for commercial use on the Azure platform.
  • Teladoc is expanding its partnership with Microsoft to record patient visits with AI technology.
  • Shares of Microsoft, Meta, and Teladoc gained on Tuesday following the news. 

AI Subscription? How Does That Work?

For $30 a month, Microsoft enterprise software users get, Microsoft Copilot, a premium cost version of its 365 subscription. Microsoft Copilot, originally announced in March, uses large language models to parse data in Microsoft 365 applications.

Microsoft also launched generative AI-driven Bing Enterprise Chat for its business customers. While this tool can be used for tasks such as real-time transcribing and copy writing, the Copilot subscription would buy your business these capabilities and much more.

The AI-Teams

The tie-up between Microsoft and Meta is targeted at businesses, offering them the capability to build apps using generative AI tools. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Llama 2 model, which was only available to a limited number of academics for research, will also be available for download through platforms like Amazon Web Services.

Separately, Teladoc Health said it would expand its partnership with Microsoft to automate healthcare documentation and ease the pressure on staff. Teladoc will integrate Microsoft's Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, which is a voice-enabled AI solution using GPT4.

The moves comes as Microsoft, Meta, and other tech firms compete to roll out a wide range of products utilizing AI.

Microsoft shares jumped over 5% to a new record high in intraday trading on Tuesday following the news. Meta shares gained as well, and were 0.7% higher, while Teladoc shares gained 1.6%.

