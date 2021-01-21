Key Takeaways Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $1.63 vs. $1.51 in Q2 FY 2020.

Azure cloud revenue is expected to post robust growth YOY, but at a slower pace.

Total revenue growth is expected to slow sharply.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), one of the leaders in the market for cloud services, is betting big on autonomous driving. The tech giant is one of several companies investing more than $2 billion in Cruise, a driverless-car startup owned by General Motors Co. (GM). Microsoft's goal is to provide services to the startup through its fast-growing Azure cloud platform, which is bolstering the company's sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors will focus on how well Microsoft is continuing to weather the financial impact of the pandemic when the company reports earnings on January 26, 2021 for Q2 FY 2021. Microsoft's fiscal year (FY) ends in June.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Analysts expect adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenue to rise, but at a significantly slower pace than in recent years.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors will closely watch the revenue growth for Azure, an increasingly important driver of Microsoft's overall earnings and revenue growth. Analysts forecast that Azure revenue will rise at a rapid, albeit decelerating rate.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the broader market over the past year. The performance gap has widened since the pandemic-induced market crash that took place between late February and late March 2020. However, that gap has slowly narrowed since last summer. Microsoft's shares have provided a total return of 36.1% over the past 12 months, more than double the S&P 500's total return of 16.0%.

Source: TradingView.

Microsoft's stock retreated briefly after reporting earnings for Q1 FY 2021 even though both adjusted EPS and revenue beat analyst estimates. Adjusted EPS rose 31.4% as revenue grew 12.4% compared to the year-ago quarter. It was the slowest pace of revenue growth since Q4 FY 2019.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ The stock quickly rebounded within a week.

Investors reacted similarly to Microsofts's Q4 FY 2020 financial results, selling the stock on the news before bidding its price higher over the following week. Adjusted EPS rose 6.6%, its slowest pace in at least eight quarters. Revenue increased 12.8%, marking a deceleration from the growth posted in the prior three quarters.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Analysts expect earnings and revenue to continue growing in Q2 FY 2021, but at much slower rates compared to the past few years. Adjusted EPS is forecast to rise 7.9%, the second slowest pace in at least ten quarters. Revenue is expected to grow 8.8%, marking the slowest pace in at least ten quarters.﻿﻿ These estimates indicate that Azure's strong growth has been unable to offset sharply slower growth in Microsoft's other key businesses.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿