Microsoft Restructures Activision Acquisition to Secure Approval From UK Regulator

Published August 22, 2023
In a bid to win approval from U.K. regulators, Microsoft (MSFT) restructured its proposed $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and agreed to transfer the cloud streaming rights for the Call of Duty maker to Ubisoft Entertainment.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Microsoft restructured its acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard to appease U.K. regulators.
  • U.K. regulators had previously blocked Microsoft's acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision, citing anti-competitive concerns.
  • As part of the restructured agreement, Activision's streaming rights will be sold to Ubisoft Entertainment.

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had previously blocked Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, citing concerns that it would harm competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Under the new terms of the restructured agreement, Microsoft will not be able to release Activision Blizzard games exclusively on its own cloud streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, or control licensing terms extended to rival services.

Ubisoft will acquire the cloud streaming rights of Activision's PC and console games and compensate Microsoft with a one-off payment for the deal, the amount of which was not disclosed.

While the deal will be applied globally, it will not be applicable in Europe, which has already accepted the original deal. Ubisoft will have a non-exclusive license to offer Activision games in Europe if the deal goes through.

The CMA said it would review the restructured acquisition proposal, and Microsoft said it anticipates the review will be completed before October 18, the acquisition agreement's expiry deadline. However, if the CMA believes that the cloud gaming market will be adversely impacted, it could extend its examination.

Activision and Microsoft shares were up about 1% in early trading on Tuesday following the news.

