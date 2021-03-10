Midland National Life Insurance Review

Midland National is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

High coverage amounts available: While some companies have relatively low coverage amounts, you can get a policy with significant protection through Midland National. If you meet its underwriting requirements, you can get a policy with a death benefit of $10 million or more.

While some companies have relatively low coverage amounts, you can get a policy with significant protection through Midland National. If you meet its underwriting requirements, you can get a policy with a death benefit of $10 million or more. Term coverage convertible to permanent coverage: If you have a term policy with Midland National, you can convert it to permanent coverage at any point during your term without undergoing another medical exam.

If you have a term policy with Midland National, you can convert it to permanent coverage at any point during your term without undergoing another medical exam. Multiple riders can be added to policies: Midland National has several insurance riders you can add to your policy, including accelerated death benefits and children’s insurance riders.

Cons Explained

Poor customer service ratings: J.D. Power ranked Midland National 22nd out of 24 insurance companies based on products, cost, and customer service.

J.D. Power ranked Midland National 22nd out of 24 insurance companies based on products, cost, and customer service. Online quotes not available for most policies: With Midland National, you can only get quotes online for term policies. If you want another type of coverage, such as whole or universal life, you’ll need to contact an insurance agent.

With Midland National, you can only get quotes online for term policies. If you want another type of coverage, such as whole or universal life, you’ll need to contact an insurance agent. Policies require a medical exam: While some companies offer guaranteed issue and simplified underwriting on some policies, Midland National policies are fully underwritten and require medical exams.

Fast Fact In 2019, Midland National served over one million customers and paid over $593 million in life insurance claims.

Available Plans

Midland National has multiple types of life insurance to choose from, ranging from inexpensive term life policies to universal life policies that can accumulate cash value. For all of its policies, you need to undergo a medical exam and contact an insurance agent to get quotes and apply for coverage.

There are six different plans to choose from:

Term Life

With term life insurance, you are purchasing temporary coverage. Your life insurance policy will last for a covered term. If you die during that term, your beneficiaries receive a death benefit. However, your beneficiaries receive nothing if you die after the term ends.

Midland National offers terms of 10, 15, 20, and 30 years. You can get quotes for $100,000 to $5 million of coverage online. Other coverage amounts are available—Midland National offers $10 million or more of coverage—but you must contact an agent for a quote.

Indexed Universal Life

With indexed universal life insurance, you can allocate some or all of your cash value to either a fixed account or an equity index account. These plans combine death benefits with the potential to accumulate more cash value.

Midland National’s indexed universal life policyholders can choose from the following indices:

Euro Stoxx 50

Fidelity Multi-Factor Yield Index

NASDAQ-100

Optimal Multi-Index Strategy

Russell 2000

S&P 500

S&P Midcap 400

Whole Life

Whole life insurance is permanent coverage. Once you purchase a policy, you are covered for your lifetime as long as you are current with your premiums. In addition to providing your beneficiaries with a death benefit, whole life policies can also accumulate cash value.

Universal Life

Universal life policies combine an investment element with a death benefit. Universal policies can accumulate cash value, and policyholders can adjust their premiums and death benefits as their needs change.

Survivorship

Midland National has a survivorship insurance option. With survivorship life insurance, two people are covered, but the death benefit is only paid to the beneficiaries after both people have died. Survivorship policies are popular for individuals who want to build their estate.

Variable Universal Life

Variable universal policies have a built-in savings component that allows policyholders to invest their cash value. Premiums are flexible and can be adjusted to meet your needs.

Variable universal life policies have increased growth potential, but they also are riskier since your cash value can fluctuate along with market conditions.

Available Riders

Midland National has multiple benefits and riders you can add to your policy at an additional cost. By adding a rider to your policy, you may access your benefits early or have your premiums waived under certain circumstances.

Accelerated Death Benefit

With the accelerated death benefit rider on your policy, if you are diagnosed with a critical, chronic, or terminal illness, Midland National will allow you to access a portion of your death benefit to cover your expenses while you’re still living. The maximum accelerated benefit is 50% of your death benefit or $500,000, whichever is less.

Accidental Death Benefit

If you add the accidental death benefit rider to your policy, your beneficiaries will receive an additional death benefit if you die as a result of a covered accident.

Children’s Insurance Rider

By adding the children’s insurance rider to your policy, you can get term life protection for your children who are 18 or younger. They are covered until you are 65 or they turn 23, whichever is earlier.

Customer Service

If you have questions about available policies or rates, you can use Midland National’s locator tool to find an agent near you.

If you’re a current policyholder, you can reach customer service by calling 800-923-3223. Customer support is available Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. CST, and on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST.

Policyholders can also use Midland National’s portal to view policy information, make payments, or request policy loans.

Complaint Index

An important factor to consider when choosing a life insurance company is its complaint ratio. Issued annually by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the complaint ratio reflects how many complaints a company received relative to its share of the insurance market.

The industry standard complaint ratio is 1.0. Companies with a ratio above that number received more complaints than is typical, while companies with a ratio below 1.0 received fewer complaints than expected.

In 2019, Midland National’s complaint ratio for its individual life insurance segment was 0.43, better than the national complaint index.

Important For the past three years, Midland National’s complaint ratios have been much lower than the national complaint index, indicating that the company has received relatively few complaints from customers.

Third-Party Ratings

Midland National is known as a financially sound company, but its reputation for cost and customer service is less stellar.

AM Best affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of Sammons Financial—the parent company of Midland National—in 2020. AM Best gave Sammons Financial an A+ (Superior) rating.

In the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study, however, Midland National was ranked 22nd out of 24 insurance companies. The study ranked companies based on their products, pricing, communication, and customer service, and Midland National received a below-industry-average rating.

Cancellation Policy

Like other insurance companies, Midland National gives policyholders a 10-day free look period. During this time, you can cancel your policy without penalty and get a full refund of all premiums you paid.

After the free look period, cancellation terms are dependent on the type of policy you have. With term life policies, you can cancel at any time, but you won’t receive a refund on premiums paid.

Midland National does charge a surrender fee on some policies, such as whole and universal life plans. If you cancel your policy, Midland National will deduct the surrender charge from your accumulated cash value, reducing your cash surrender value.

To cancel your policy, contact your insurance agent or call 800-923-3223.

Pricing

According to the J.D. Power U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study, the pricing for Midland National’s insurance policies is higher than average.

Midland National does offer online quotes for term life policies with death benefits between $100,000 and $5 million. For different coverage amounts and all other policy types, you must speak with an insurance agent to get a quote.

We got monthly quotes for two different customers, a 35-year-old man and a woman in excellent health, for $500,000 term life policies.