Millennials See Biggest Decline in Retirement Preparedness

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published March 21, 2023
Fidelity

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Americans are less financially prepared for retirement in 2023 than they were in 2020, with millennials experiencing the biggest setback as savings decreased, according to a study by Fidelity.
  • The study found that Americans have only 78% of the income they need to cover expenses for retirement, down from an all-time high of 83% in the firm’s last report in 2020.
  • For millennials, that number plunged to 72% this year, from 82% in 2020.
  • The assessment found 52% of those surveyed may need to make modest to significant adjustments to their retirement lifestyle if they don’t take steps to catch up.

Americans are less financially prepared for retirement in 2023 than they were in 2020, with millennials experiencing the biggest setback as savings decreased, according to a study by Fidelity Investments. 

Fidelity’s 2023 Retirement Savings Assessment estimated that Americans have only 78% of the income they need to cover expenses for retirement, down from an all-time high of 83% in the firm’s last report in 2020. Broken down by generation, that figure was 87% for baby boomers and did not change from 2020, but for millennials, it plunged to 72% this year from 82% in 2020.

The assessment found 52% of those surveyed may need to make modest to significant adjustments to their retirement lifestyle if they don’t take steps to catch up, and 34% of households may likely have to make significant adjustments.

Natural Reaction

Fidelity said that the two main drivers behind the drop in readiness, saving less and making safer investment decisions, are a natural reaction during a challenging financial environment. It noted Americans have had to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, market swings, and the recent banking turmoil. 

Rita Assaf, vice president of retirement at Fidelity Investments, explained that savers “continue to navigate through uncertainty,” and that may lead them to consider pulling back on saving for the future. She pointed out that when it comes to investing for the long-term, having a solid plan in place is “one solid way to help weather any storm.”

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Fidelity. "Fidelity Research: America’s Retirement Preparedness Level Declines Amid Continued Volatility."

  2. Fidelity. "Retirement Preparedness During Uncertain Times," Page 6.

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description