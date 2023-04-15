How Millie Bobby Brown Made Her Millions

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who recently announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, is no stranger to the limelight: She's been acting since the age of nine.

Key Takeaways Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has amassed a net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The young star's wealth comes from her career as an actor, producer, and entrepreneur.

The stars of Stranger Things (one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all time) could earn millions of dollars for the fifth and final season of the show.

Brown is a majority stakeholder in her skincare and makeup brand, Florence By Mills.

She began her career as a guest star on shows such as Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Grey’s Anatomy, and Modern Family. Brown is self-taught, mastering singing and acting on her own while being deaf in one ear, according to Variety.

Brown is most known for her breakout role as Eleven, one of the leads in Netflix’s hit show, Stranger Things. The sci-fi/horror show is among the most watched series of all time on Netflix: season four garnered 1.35 billion hours of viewing within the first 28 days of release, according to Cosmopolitan.

Brown, who has received two Emmy nominations for her role as Eleven, is set to return for the final season of Stranger Things, which will begin filming in this summer, according to People. Relatively early in her career, Brown has amassed a net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here is how she made millions.

Acting

Brown has made the bulk of her net worth from her role on Stranger Things. The young leads on the show were earning an estimated $250,000 per episode by the third season, according to Deadline. The show’s leading actors—Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink—will earn just over $7 million for the fifth season of the show, according to Puck.

Meanwhile, Brown signed a separate deal with Netflix to star in their Enola Holmes movies and upcoming Russo brothers movie, The Electric State. According to Variety, Brown earned an estimated $10 million for the Enola Holmes sequel. Both Enola Holmes films were produced by Brown’s own production company, PCMA productions.

Skincare and Beauty Brand

Launching a beauty brand isn’t uncommon for celebrities—but few have done it at 15. Brown started her own skincare and makeup line, Florence by Mills, in partnership with brand incubator Beach House Group in 2019, and secured a majority stake in the company a year later, according to WWD. The company sells products with clean ingredients at a relatively low price, ranging from $10 to $34, which are also cruelty-free and vegan certified. The brand’s best-selling products have five-star ratings and are often sold out.

Florence by Mills ranked number one on Cosmetify’s 2022 Index, which tracks the biggest beauty brands based on social media engagement. Brown’s Florence by Mills beat other popular brands such as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Glossier, and Estee Lauder on Cosmetify’s index.

Coffee Brand

Brown’s most recent business venture is a coffee brand, Florence by Mills Coffee, which the star recently announced via Instagram. While an official launch date is still unknown, Brown urged viewers to follow the Florence By Mills Coffee Instagram account and join an email list to receive a code for exclusive access to the website and products. Brown said Florence by Mills has been a dream of hers “ever since she can remember.”

