‘Mission Impossible—Dead Reckoning’ Open Earns Millions—Here’s Tom Cruise’s Net Worth

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hit theaters on Wednesday, earning close to $16 million at the box office on opening day. The film is expected to rake in up to $70.5 million over its opening weekend, according to Deadline. The movie star's salary for the last two Mission: Impossible films was between $12 to $14 million, but he will earn a “significant” cut of the films’ box office sales, according to Variety.

But the Hollywood action hero is no stranger to box office hits—Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick brought in a record $124 million at the box office in its opening weekend.

Thanks to the Top Gun sequel, Cruise was the highest-paid Hollywood actor in 2022, according to Insider. Cruise has earned over $1 billion in his 40-year acting career, according to Forbes. Cruise has an estimated net worth of $600 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here’s how Cruise made his millions.

Acting

Cruise has had an illustrious four-decade career in Hollywood, and earned over a billion dollars doing it. His first major role was in the 1983 film Risky Business, which earned $64 million and made Cruise a star.

Cruise’s career continued to soar with the release of the original Top Gun in 1986, which brought in a lofty $357 million worldwide.

In 1996, Cruise starred in the first Mission: Impossible movie, which earned $457 million worldwide. The Oscar-nominated actor has made millions off the blockbuster Mission: franchise. In 2012, Cruise earned an estimated $75 million from Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and Jack Reacher, according to Forbes. Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the sixth film in the series, earned $787 million in global ticket sales in 2018, setting a record for Cruise—until 2022, when Top Gun’s sequel set a new one.

Cruise took home an estimated $100 million in 2022 from Top Gun: Maverick, including ticket sales, his salary, and a portion of streaming revenue, according to Variety. While the actor’s base salary was about $12.5 million for the Top Gun sequel, his massive total payout was thanks to a deal where he earns 10% of the revenue from tickets and rights for the film. This type of deal is referred to as a “first-dollar gross” in Hollywood. Top Gun: Maverick went on to earn over $1 billion worldwide, and is the highest-grossing movie of Cruise’s career. The film was a nominee in the Best Picture category at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Real Estate

The Oscar-nominated actor has an expansive real estate portfolio, and has bought and sold multi-million dollar properties across the U.S. In 2021, Cruise sold his 320-acre ranch in Telluride, Colorado for nearly $40 million, according to Realtor. The Jerry Maguire actor also bought a penthouse and several condos in Skyview Tower in Tampa, Florida for over $10 million in 2017. In 2016, Cruise sold the Beverly Hills, California compound he shared with his ex-wife Katie Holmes for $38 million.

