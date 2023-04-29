Beat of the Week: Mobileye Plunges as Weak Outlook Offsets Earnings Surprise

The autonomous vehicle equipment maker lowered its full-year guidance, citing weakness in China’s EV market

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio

Mack Wilowski is an Associate Editor for Investopedia. He is a contributor to Investopedia's Term of the Day newsletter, the New York City Recovery Index, and the "What to Expect" weekly markets briefing.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 29, 2023
Mobileye Expo

Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

Mobileye (MBLY) shares fell steeply this week after the autonomous vehicle equipment maker cut its full-year guidance despite reporting higher-than-expected revenue and per-share earnings, citing weakness in China’s electric vehicle (EV) market.

The company reported an unadjusted net loss of $79 million, or 10 cents a share, on revenue of $458 million in the first quarter. Both exceeded analysts' forecasts. On an adjusted, or non-GAAP basis, the company generated a profit of $115 million, or 14 cents a share.

Mobileye lowered the midpoint for its revenue guidance by 6.5%, with operating losses now expected to be 34% higher. The company now expects a loss between $166 million and $195 million this year on revenue of $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion.

Waning demand in the world’s largest auto market prompted the company, which manufactures cameras, chips, sensors, and software for autonomous and electric vehicles, to slash its full-year guidance. The demand outlook in China has darkened recently, after Tesla's (TSLA) aggressive cost reductions for its EVs sparked a price war among domestic startups. At the same time, the Chinese government has pulled back incentives for prospective EV buyers.

"The China electric vehicle market has been negatively impacted by meaningful pricing actions by a global EV OEM, reduction of government electric vehicle subsidies, and general economic weakness in the country," the company said in its earnings statement.

Mobileye was a subsidiary of Intel (INTC) until last October, when it went public on the Nasdaq in a $861 million initial public offering (IPO). Intel, which bought the company in late 2017, is still the majority shareholder.

Mobileye shares closed 16% lower on Thursday after plunging up to 31% at the start of trading. Shares recovered a little in trade Friday, closing up about 1.9%. Despite this week’s losses, shares of the company are up about 7.4% year-to-date, underperforming an about 22% gain in the broader S&P 500 information technology sector over this period.

Mobileye YTD performance

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Mobileye. "Mobileye Discloses First Quarter 2023 Results, Updates 2023 Guidance and Provides Business Update."

  2. CNBC. "Tesla Slashes Model 3, Model Y Prices in China for Second Time in Three Months."

  3. Mobileye. "Mobileye Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description