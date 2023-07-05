Moderna Shares Advance After Striking mRNA Drug Development Deal With China

Key Takeaways Moderna shares rose 1.5% on Wednesday after signing an agreement with China to research, develop, and make mRNA treatments there.

The drugs produced would be for Chinese use only, none would be exported.

One report indicated the deal could be worth $1 billion.

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) climbed 1.5% on Wednesday after the vaccine maker reportedly signed an agreement with the Chinese government to research, develop, and manufacture mRNA medicines in the country.

Moderna told Reuters it signed a memorandum of understanding and a land collaboration arrangement to produce drugs that would be exclusively for the Chinese people and won’t be exported.

Chinese media outlet Yicai reported the deal could be worth about $1 billion, and CEO Stephane Bancel was visiting Shanghai.

The agreement is the first for Moderna in China, and also its first to involve mRNA medicines in general, not just COVID-19 shots.

The company has been looking for ways to boost revenue as demand for its COVID-19 vaccine wanes. Despite Wednesday's advance, shares of Moderna have lost three-quarters of their value since hitting an all-time high in August 2021.

