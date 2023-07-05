Moderna Shares Advance After Striking mRNA Drug Development Deal With China

Key Takeaways
- Moderna shares rose 1.5% on Wednesday after signing an agreement with China to research, develop, and make mRNA treatments there.
- The drugs produced would be for Chinese use only, none would be exported.
- One report indicated the deal could be worth $1 billion.
Shares of Moderna (MRNA) climbed 1.5% on Wednesday after the vaccine maker reportedly signed an agreement with the Chinese government to research, develop, and manufacture mRNA medicines in the country.
Moderna told Reuters it signed a memorandum of understanding and a land collaboration arrangement to produce drugs that would be exclusively for the Chinese people and won’t be exported.
Chinese media outlet Yicai reported the deal could be worth about $1 billion, and CEO Stephane Bancel was visiting Shanghai.
The agreement is the first for Moderna in China, and also its first to involve mRNA medicines in general, not just COVID-19 shots.
The company has been looking for ways to boost revenue as demand for its COVID-19 vaccine wanes. Despite Wednesday's advance, shares of Moderna have lost three-quarters of their value since hitting an all-time high in August 2021.