Moderna Shares Advance After Striking mRNA Drug Development Deal With China

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 05, 2023
Moderna

Maddie Meyer / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Moderna shares rose 1.5% on Wednesday after signing an agreement with China to research, develop, and make mRNA treatments there.
  • The drugs produced would be for Chinese use only, none would be exported.
  • One report indicated the deal could be worth $1 billion.

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) climbed 1.5% on Wednesday after the vaccine maker reportedly signed an agreement with the Chinese government to research, develop, and manufacture mRNA medicines in the country.

Moderna told Reuters it signed a memorandum of understanding and a land collaboration arrangement to produce drugs that would be exclusively for the Chinese people and won’t be exported.

Chinese media outlet Yicai reported the deal could be worth about $1 billion, and CEO Stephane Bancel was visiting Shanghai. 

The agreement is the first for Moderna in China, and also its first to involve mRNA medicines in general, not just COVID-19 shots.

The company has been looking for ways to boost revenue as demand for its COVID-19 vaccine wanes. Despite Wednesday's advance, shares of Moderna have lost three-quarters of their value since hitting an all-time high in August 2021.

MRNA 3 YEAR

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Reuters. “Moderna agrees deal in China with view to developing mRNA medicines.”

  2. Yicai. “US Vaccine Maker Moderna to Make First Investment in China of Up to USD1 Billion, Sources Say.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description